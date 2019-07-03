Texas sheriff’s deputy struck and killed during traffic stop

A Texas sheriff's deputy has been killed after he was struck by a passing pickup on Interstate 10 while conducting a traffic stop.

Kendall County Sheriff Al Auxier says Deputy Carlos Ramirez was struck by the pickup Tuesday morning and his partner was injured.

Auxier did not identify the driver of the pickup and it's not clear if any charges will be filed. He says the investigation is ongoing.

Ramirez's partner was treated at a hospital and released later in the day.

Ramirez, a married father of two children, had worked for the sheriff's office since 2016 and had returned to work in April after serving an Army deployment in Africa.

Auxier told reporters Tuesday that his death "is a reminder of the sacrifices that law enforcement officers make every day."

Kendall County is just northwest of San Antonio.