National Politics
Lake Charles doubles littering fines
Lake Charles residents will now pay double the fines and face harsher penalties if caught littering.
The American Press reports City Council members voted 6-0 Wednesday to change simple littering from a civil infraction to a criminal violation.
Fines are now $200 for a first offense, $300 for a second offense and $500 for a third offense. Initially, the fines were $100, $150 and $250 respectively.
The City Court can also assign litter pick-up hours and suspend a resident's driver's license for a third littering offense.
The city also cut the time from 10 days to 24-hours business and property owners have to remove litter once notified.
Mayor Nic Hunter says reducing litter has been one of his administration's top priorities.
Comments