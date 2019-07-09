Plans for Taiwanese president to visit Wyoming fall through

Plans for the president of Taiwan to visit Wyoming have fallen through.

Gov. Mark Gordon's office has been talking with President Tsai Ing-wen's office about possibly visiting during Cheyenne Frontier Days, a celebration of rodeo and Western culture held in late July.

The annual event draws thousands to Wyoming's capital of 64,000 people.

Gordon and Tsai announced Tuesday that "heavy logistics concerns" will prevent the visit from happening, though an eventual visit to Wyoming remains possible.

Gordon meanwhile has been invited to visit Taiwan, where Wyoming recently opened a trade office. Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman says there's a "strong likelihood" Gordon will visit Taiwan later this year.

The potential visit by Tsai drew attention when Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said Gordon behaved aggressively during a meeting with her about it.