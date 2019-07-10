A look at Mississippi candidates’ campaign finance filings

Mississippi candidates had a Wednesday deadline to file campaign finance reports showing how much money they had raised and spent through the end of June. This is a brief look at reports for top offices:

GOVERNOR

Republican

— Tate Reeves of Flowood: Raised $1.1 million in June and $3.7 million so far this year. Spent $1.2 million in June and $3.1 million so far this year. Cash on hand, $5.8 million.

— Bill Waller Jr. of Jackson: Raised $227,254 in June and $983,760 this year. Spent $392,480 in June and $610,323 this year. Cash on hand, $373,437.

— Robert Foster of Hernando: Raised $22,585 in June and $130,125 this year. Spent $32,067 in June and $135,294 this year. Cash on hand, $7,128.

Democrat

— Jim Hood of Houston: Raised $332,635 in June and $1.3 million this year. Spent $105,119 in June and $867,827 this year. Cash on hand, $1.5 million.

— Michael Brown of Lorman: No report by the deadline.

— William Bond Compton Jr. of Meridian: Raised no money in June and $1,000 this year. Spent no money in June and $1,000 this year. No cash on hand.

— Robert J. Ray of Meridian: No report by the deadline.

— Robert Shuler Smith of Jackson: Raised $3,152 in June and $17,946 this year. Spent $3,960 in June and $17,039 this year. Cash on hand, $907.

— Velesha P. Williams of Flora: Raised $2,434 in June and $23,664 this year. Spent $1,376 in June and $22,383 this year. Cash on hand $1,281.

— Albert Wilson of Jackson: No report by the deadline.

Constitution Party

— Bob Hickingbottom of Jackson: Raised $1,525 in June and $3,525 this year. Spent $1,332 in June and $3,332 this year. Cash on hand: $193.

Independent

— David Singletary of Biloxi: Raised no money in June and $965 this year. Spent $2,205 in June and $14,831 this year. No cash on hand.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Republican

— Delbert Hosemann of Jackson: Raised $255,910 in June and $882,500 this year. Spent $134,874 in June and $520,080 this year. Cash on hand, $3 million.

— Shane Quick of Lake Cormorant: No report by the deadline.

Democrat

— Jay Hughes of Oxford: Raised $328,577 in June and $732,174 this year. Spent $140,759 in June and $866,035 this year. Cash on hand, $280,916.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican

— Mark Baker of Brandon: Raised $29,171 in June and $131,882 this year. Spent $35,809 in June and $140,490 this year. Cash on hand, $370,295.

— Lynn Fitch of Ridgeland: Raised $87,803 in June and $399,010 this year. Spent $283,736 in June and $446,018 so far this year. Cash on hand, $231,335.

— Andy Taggart of Madison: Raised $61,321 in June and $419,072 this year. Spent $45,952 in June and $302,181 this year. Cash on hand, $119,392.

Democrat

— Jennifer Riley Collins of Clinton: Raised $69,055 in June and $109,882 this year. Spent $31,776 in June and $62,997 this year. Cash on hand, $46,885.