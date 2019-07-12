W.Va. gov orders flags lowered for former state senator

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is ordering state flags to half-staff to commemorate the life of a former state senator.

The governor has issued a proclamation to lower state flags on Saturday for Jesse Guills, Jr. Justice says Guills died late last month at 73-years-old.

The governor's proclamation says Guills served in the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant from 1971 to 1972 and later became a state senator from 2002 to 2010. He also was a member of the West Virginia State Bar Association and the Chairman of the Greenbrier County Airport Authority.