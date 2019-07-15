Utah GOP hires former top Mia Love aide

The Utah GOP has named a former top aide to former Congresswoman Mia Love as its new executive director.

The Deseret News reports Laurel Price is the first major hire by new State Republican Party Chairman Derek Brown, and he says she will be key to the Republican effort to take back the 4th District seat.

Price has served with Love since 2012, first as her scheduler and then district director. Love served two terms in Congress and has said she's ready to run again if no candidates emerge that she believes can defeat Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, who narrowly won their matchup last year.

His challengers so far include Republican Kathleen Anderson, a former county GOP secretary who served as state communications director when her husband Rob Anderson was chairman.