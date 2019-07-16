Chief justice tours courthouse dealing with hurricane damage

North Carolina's top judicial official says several courthouses are still recovering from damage suffered in Hurricane Florence last year.

North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley toured Pender County courthouse Monday. It has been unusable for 10 months because of Florence. She met with court personnel to talk about how they've been managing.

The clerk's office has relocated, and makeshift courtrooms are in other buildings around the town of Burgaw.

Beasley said she's grateful to court officials for working through a trying year.

Similarly, Jones County courts are operating from alternative locations because of storm damage being repaired.

And a news release from the North Carolina Judicial Branch said courthouses in Carteret, Craven, New Hanover and Onslow counties are operational but also continuing to deal with hurricane damage and repairs.