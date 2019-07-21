Officials search Arkansas lake for missing sheriff’s deputy

Authorities in Arkansas say they're searching for a sheriff's deputy who disappeared after diving into a lake while boating.

The Montgomery County sheriff's office said Saturday two boaters dove into the water and one of them disappeared while trying to return to their party barge on Lake Ouachita, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Little Rock.

The missing man was identified as Keith Wright, who works as a deputy with the Grant County Sheriff's Office and previously was a Pine Bluff police officer and a Pulaski County sheriff's deputy. Officials say Wright has worked in various roles in law enforcement and has taught diving lessons.

The party barge was found with its engine running at the back of a cove, where authorities believe it was carried by the wind.