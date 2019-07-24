Republicans in Virginia pick candidate for House seat

Virginia Republicans have picked a GOP lawmaker who missed a filing deadline and submitted incomplete election paperwork to be the party's candidate for a state House seat.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the state GOP's 30th District Legislative District Committee voted Tuesday to select Del. Nick Freitas as their candidate.

Freitas withdrew his candidacy for re-election last week. The move came a day before election officials were set to decide Freitas' request that he appear on the ballot despite submitting incomplete paperwork after a filing deadline.

It's unclear if the State Board of Election will accept the new nomination. The board's ruling could be challenged in court.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Culpeper-area seat leans Republican. The GOP is in a tough fight statewide to hold on to their narrow House majority.