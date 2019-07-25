After flash floods, W.Va. lawmakers want federal emergency

West Virginia's congressional delegation is asking the president to authorize federal disaster relief funds after flash flooding damaged the state's eastern highlands late last month.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito joined U.S. Reps. David McKinley, Alex Mooney and Carol Miller in a joint statement Wednesday asking for the federal disaster declaration.

Severe thunderstorms hit Grant, Pendleton, Preston, Tucker and Randolph counties on June 29, leading to flooding and evacuations. Homes were knocked off their foundations and bridges and roads were washed out, including parts of four-lane U.S. Route 33. There were no reports of deaths or serious injuries.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice has already declared an emergency and the West Virginia National Guard is helping with some of the cleanup.