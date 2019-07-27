Police: Man shot, killed by officer outside hardware store

State police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by a local police officer outside a Pennsylvania hardware store.

Police in Blair County say several 911 callers reported a man acting strangely around a dollar store next to the hardware store in Roaring Spring at about 4:15 p.m. Friday.

Trooper Christopher Fox said a Roaring Spring officer responded and found the man in the hardware store parking lot. Police allege that the man pulled a handgun and pointed it at the officer, who fired.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified Saturday as 49-year-old Todd Messner of Three Springs. An autopsy was scheduled.

Fox said "The action of the individual caused the officer to draw his weapon and use deadly force."