Rep. Watkins on Mueller report: Not much there

Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins says he is "very concerned" about the integrity of elections but wasn't impressed with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Watkins, in his first term representing much of eastern Kansas, met with voters Tuesday in Oskaloosa. He says fewer than 1% of constituents who contacted his House office mentioned the Mueller report.

He said that "There doesn't appear to be much there."

Watkins says building a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico would slow the influx of immigrants entering the country illegally and drug trafficking. He recently visited the border to observe enforcement activities and said he didn't see inhumane treatment of detainees.

Democratic lawmakers who recently toured detention stations for migrants along the Texas border described jam-packed, fetid holding areas.