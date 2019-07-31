Utah diversion program for low-level offenders set to begin

A Utah county intends to launch a program prioritizing rehabilitation over prison for low-level offenders.

The Deseret News reported Tuesday that the Salt Lake County criminal justice diversion program is expected to reduce the county prison population.

The program intended to prevent individuals from entering the criminal justice system is scheduled to begin Aug. 5 and be phased in over the next 12 to 18 months.

Officials say the program is expected to divert between 750 and 1,000 individuals per year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Diversion will be offered to those facing new charges and individuals already in the system.

The program will intervene at four levels of the process and be based on offender risk assessments.

Officials say individuals at all risk levels will qualify for a rehabilitative drug program.