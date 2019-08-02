W.Va. governor lowers flags for National Guardsman funeral

Gov. Jim Justice is ordering flags to half-staff for a West Virginia National Guard sergeant who died last month.

The Republican governor says U.S. and state flags at the Capitol will be lowered Friday for the funeral services of William "Billy" Friese.

The Department of Defense says Friese died July 18 at Camp Buehring in Kuwait from a noncombat related incident. The incident is under investigation.

The 30-year-old Friese was from Rockport, West Virginia.