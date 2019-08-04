Coroner identifies Indianapolis man fatally shot by police

Authorities have identified a 45-year-old man who was fatally shot by Indianapolis police during a traffic stop.

The shooting happened Friday around 8:15 p.m. Police say members of a proactive unit that chases the city's most violent criminals pulled over the van and fatally shot a passenger after he allegedly pulled out the gun.

Police say body cameras were not used because the officers on scene were not part a pilot program.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man as Deshon Downing of Indianapolis. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave and the matter is under internal investigation.