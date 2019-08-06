Tennessee city website compromised by ‘Iranian Hackers’

A Tennessee city is working to fix a portion of its website that was hacked over the weekend.

News outlets report a bill processing page on the city of Murfreesboro's website was found to be replaced Saturday with an image of a Guy Fawkes mask. The website said that it was "Hacked By Iranian Hackers" and "Mamad Warning."

A message scrawled beneath the apparent signature said that the hackers had the information and identity of website visitors. The city tweeted that no customer information was compromised.

City spokesman Mike Browning says the city shut down the page and determined the hack is isolated to the payment portal. He said he hoped the page would be restored by Monday. The page still was down as of Tuesday morning.