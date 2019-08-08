Police: Officer shoots, wounds man after police cars rammed

Las Vegas police say an officer shot and wounded a man during a vehicle chase in which two police cars were rammed Wednesday night.

Police said the wounded man drove off after being shot and then crashed into two other cars before getting out of his rental pickup truck and trying to run away before being caught.

The man's identity wasn't released and police Capt. Nichole Splinter said he was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

No officers were injured.

Splinter said the encounter began when officers noticed the man's pickup parked at a convenience store and recognized it as a vehicle that police had unsuccessfully tried to stop previously.

She said she didn't have information on that incident.