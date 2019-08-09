Californian freed after terrorism conviction overturned

FILE - In this April 25, 2006, file court sketch, terror probe defendant Hamid Hayat, right, and his attorney Wazhma Mojaddidi listen as U.S. District Judge Garlend E. Burrell Jr. reads the jury's guilty verdict at the federal courthouse in Sacramento, Calif. A federal judge has overturned the conviction of Hayat, a California man accused of plotting an attack in the United States after attending a terrorist training camp in Pakistan. Federal prosecutors did not immediately say Tuesday, July 30, 2019, whether they will seek to retry 36-year-old Hayat. AP Photo

A California man who spent more than 14 years in prison on terrorism charges has been released from prison, nearly two weeks after a federal judge overturned his conviction.

His attorney tells the Sacramento Bee that 34-year-old Hamid Hayat was freed Friday afternoon from federal prison in Safford, Arizona.

Hayat, a cherry picker from Lodi in California's Central Valley, was accused of plotting an attack on the United States after attending a terrorist training camp in Pakistan.

He was convicted in 2006 and sentenced to 24 years in prison for providing material support to terrorists.

Hayat proclaimed his innocence and a judge in Sacramento overturned the conviction in July, ruling that Hayat hadn't received a proper defense at trial.