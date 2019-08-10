New Hampshire man charged with killing wife in home

Law enforcement officials have charged a 79-year-old man in the shooting death of his wife in Derry, New Hampshire.

Police responding to a 911 call early Saturday found the body of 74-year-old Ellen Munstis, along with her husband. Police say Roderick Munstis was the one who called 911.

Roderick Munstis was arrested on charges of knowing and reckless second-degree murder, and is being held while awaiting arraignment on Monday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.