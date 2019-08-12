Delaware police release name of pedestrian killed by trooper

Delaware State Police have identified the pedestrian they say was hit and killed by a trooper responding to a call for service.

Citing a police statement , news outlets report 40-year-old Martir Santiago died early Sunday while trying to cross Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach.

Police say the trooper was driving a fully marked car that had its lights and sirens on. They say Santiago wasn't in a crosswalk, wearing reflective clothing or in possession of a light at the time of the crash. Police say it's currently unknown if Santiago was impaired.

Authorities didn't immediately release the name of the trooper, who wasn't injured. Police say the trooper is a nine-year department veteran and has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the crash, as per department policy.