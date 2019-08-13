N Carolina elections board to pick chair, key decision looms

The North Carolina agency that sets the ground rules for elections is picking a new chair ahead of a decision on what kind of voting machines are secure against efforts to alter ballots.

The state Board of Elections is scheduled to vote Tuesday after Gov. Roy Cooper filled a vacancy last week. Cooper picked nonprofit executive Damon Circosta of Raleigh to replace former chairman Bob Cordle, who resigned after telling a joke comparing cows to women who don't want sex .

Circosta and two other board members are Democrats like Cooper, while the remaining two members are Republican.

The elections board later this month is expected to decide whether the next generation of voting machines should be required to furnish a paper printout so voters can read and confirm their ballots.