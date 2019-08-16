NC city to consider honoring sit-in leader with street signs

A North Carolina street in the hometown of a leader of a Greensboro sit-in leader may be designated in his honor.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports the city council next month will consider a resolution to designate North Third Street in honor of retired Maj. Gen. Joseph McNeil.

McNeil is a Wilmington native and a graduate of Williston High School. He was one of the four North Carolina A&T State University students who sat at the segregated lunch counter in Woolworth department store on Feb. 1, 1960, and refused to leave.

On Sept. 3, the council will consider a resolution calling for signs to be placed along a city-maintained portion of Third Street. The road's name would stay the same.

A request for the portion of the street that the state maintains could be made later.