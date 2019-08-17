SC community begins work on new blueprint

A South Carolina community has begun the long-awaited work on a transformation plan.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports 200 stakeholders in Spartanburg's Highland community met Monday to start work on a blueprint meant to guide changes and renewal of the neighborhood. The community is one of the city's poorest.

APD Urban Planning + Management CEO Jesse Wiles describes the meeting as "an important first step." The Spartanburg City Council selected Wiles' firm in March to lead the one-year planning process that is expected to cost about $186,000.

APD Senior Planner Matthew Bedsole says the meeting was held to gather input on community priorities, including housing, education and transportation needs.

Two additional meetings will be held later this year, though APD officials said dates have not yet been set.