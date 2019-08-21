Early in-person voting begins for 2 congressional seats

Early in-person voting is starting for two special congressional elections in North Carolina.

Early-voting sites open Wednesday in 17 counties composing the eastern 3rd Congressional District and eight counties that fill the south-central 9th District. Early in-person voting continues through Sept. 6, in advance of election day on Sept. 10.

The winner of the 3rd District race will succeed the late Rep. Walter Jones Jr., who died in February. The State Board of Elections ordered a new election in the 9th District after an investigation into absentee ballot fraud during last November's election.

Candidates on the 3rd District ballot include Democrat Allen Thomas and Republican Greg Murphy. The 9th District candidates include Democrat Dan McCready and Republican Dan Bishop.