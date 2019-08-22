Police shoot, kill man following chase in Orange County

A police shooting after a chase has left one person dead in Orange County.

Authorities say Garden Grove police shot and killed a man in neighboring Westminster on Thursday.

Police had been chasing a Range Rover.

KABC-TV says it appears the Rover smashed through a brick wall at a church parking lot and hit the side of a building.

However, details haven't been released.

It's the second deadly police shooting in Orange County in as many days.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in Stanton shot and killed a man in his 50s after answering a report of a family dispute at a home.

Details of that shooting also haven't been released.