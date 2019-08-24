Democratic hopeful Harris visits North Carolina this weekend

Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris is visiting central North Carolina this weekend with an eye toward building support in the presidential battleground state about six months before the primary elections.

The U.S. senator and former California attorney general scheduled events in Durham and Greensboro, beginning with a Saturday evening speech at a banquet by the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People group.

On Sunday, she'll attend morning church services in Durham before an afternoon organizing rally at Smith High School in Greensboro.

Democratic presidential candidates have been slowly making their way to North Carolina — which holds a March 3 primary — with previous public events by Bernie Sanders and Beto O'Rourke. The Charlotte Observer reports Joe Biden is attending a campaign fundraiser in Charlotte next week.