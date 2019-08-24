Pedestrian struck and killed by police cruiser

Authorities have identified a pedestrian struck and killed by a police cruiser in Brockton.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz's office said Saturday that 61-year-old Antonio Tavares, of Brockton, was the victim of the crash Friday night near the Morabeza Club.

He says a Brockton police officer had been responding to an emergency call with the cruiser's lights and sirens on when he struck Tavares at around 8:20 p.m.

Cruz's office said the officer, who has not been identified, tried to avoid the collision. He also helped Tavares after striking him.

Tavares died from his injuries at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating along with Cruz's office.