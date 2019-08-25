Ex-Arizona sheriff Arpaio to campaign for lost seat

A former Arizona sheriff who was pardoned by President Donald Trump says he'll run to reclaim the seat he lost in 2016.

Joe Arpaio announced his 2020 campaign for Maricopa County sheriff Sunday on the anniversary of his pardon in 2017 from Trump on a misdemeanor contempt of court conviction for disobeying an order to stop immigration patrols.

The 87-year-old who spent 24 years as sheriff said in a statement that he would enforce laws dealing with crimes associated with the border and people coming into the country illegally.

Arpaio also said he wants to reopen his outdoor tent jail closed by Sheriff Paul Penzone. Arpaio lost to the Democrat in 2016 after immigration patrols led to mounting legal costs for taxpayers.