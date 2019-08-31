Bennet to remain in race despite not qualifying for debate

Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet says he plans to keep campaigning for president despite not qualifying for an upcoming Democratic debate.

Bennet isn't among the 10 candidates with sufficient polling and donor support to participate in the Sept. 12 debate in Houston.

Bennet told a crowd Friday in Aspen his own polling gives him hope. He says many voters aren't decided on a candidate yet and some candidates qualified for the debate despite not polling well.

Bennet says he plans to do well in the 2020 Iowa and New Hampshire primaries.

The Aspen Times reports Bennet was appointed to the Senate in 2009 and won in the 2010 and 2016 elections.

Other Democratic candidates visiting Aspen recently include New York U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who exited the race Wednesday.