Lawsuit: City violated woman’s rights to protect officer

A West Virginia city is accused of violating the due process rights of a woman in order to protect the identity of a police officer who shocked her with a stun gun.

Rosa Lee Butcher was awarded $5,000 by a jury that found "John Does" on the Clarksburg police force used excessive force on her in 2015. The city still hasn't paid up, appealing instead.

So now her lawyer Tim Gentilozzi is accusing the city's former manager, police chief and "other John Doe(s)" on the force of conspiracy.

Gentilozzi notes that the judge said all police trial testimony conflicted with each other, and state police should have investigated Butcher's complaint before the lawsuit was filed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Interim City Manager Annette Wright told The Exponent Telegram that the city received the lawsuit.