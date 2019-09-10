State won’t prosecute troopers in fatal Tunbridge shooting

The Vermont Attorney General's office says two state troopers involved in a fatal police shooting in Tunbridge earlier this year won't be prosecuted.

The state announced Tuesday that their investigation into the May 11 shooting that led to the death of 39-year-old Jeremy Potwin determined the decision by Troopers Neil Carey and Matthew Tarricone to use deadly force was "reasonable and justified."

The decision came a day after the home where Potwin was shot was destroyed by fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The shooting investigation found Potwin was shot while exiting the home and holding a handgun to the head of a hostage. A second handgun in his other hand was aimed at police.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Potwin was shot once and died at a hospital.