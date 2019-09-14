City Council fires Lincoln police chief

The Lincoln City Council has fired the town's police chief.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the city's termination letter to him alleges "several policy violations and poor performance issues," including not fulfilling patrol duties and acting inappropriately toward a city employee.

The City Council on Thursday ratified a decision to fire Leveling. The council met in executive session, then voted unanimously in open session to terminate Leveling's employment.

Lincoln Mayor Gerarld Wise declined comment Friday.

The newspaper says attempts to reach Leveling and his attorney for comment on Thursday and Friday were unsuccessful.