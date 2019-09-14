Woman’s body found in burning car

A Georgia police department is investigating after a woman's body was found inside a burning car.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports DeKalb County police officers found the body late Friday while responding to a call about a vehicle fire.

Sgt. J.D. Spencer says once the fire was extinguished, the victim was found. It isn't clear who the woman is or how she died. Spencer says the DeKalb medical examiner is working to determine a cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact DeKalb police.