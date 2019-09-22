Florida Democrats accuse governor of voter suppression

Florida Democrats are accusing the state's Republican governor of voter suppression by taking offline for maintenance a voter registration site.

Florida Democratic Party chairwoman Terrie Rizzo on Sunday demanded that the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis put the state voter registration site back online.

The site on Sunday said, "The Division of Elections is conducting routine maintenance. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience."

The site said Floridians who wanted to register could download an application form or contact their county supervisor of elections.

Rizzo said in a statement that the site was taken offline just days before National Voter Registration Day, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the Division of Elections didn't immediately return an email and calls on Sunday.