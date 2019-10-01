Measure would bar feeding of geese, other wild critters

A city council in western Nebraska is considering barring anyone from feeding geese and other wild critters inside city limits.

The Terrytown council has scheduled a third and final reading and vote Thursday on a proposed ordinance. Violators would face fines of $5 for each offense, but court costs could raise the punishment nearer to $60.

The proposed ordinance says feeding wild animals and waterfowl is detrimental to the animals as well as being a public health and safety hazard.

Former Terrytown Mayor Kent Greenwalt has been feeding geese on the banks of Terry's Lake for years, and he told the Scottsbluff Star-Herald the ordinance doesn't make sense. He says it wouldn't keep geese off the lake and wouldn't keep people living around the lake from feeding them.