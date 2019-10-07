McSally sidesteps questions about Trump’s Ukraine call

Republican Arizona Sen. Martha McSally is declining to say whether she's troubled by President Donald Trump's efforts to get foreign governments to investigate his political rival.

McSally told reporters Monday that she wants to wait until all the facts are investigated, but she also says she doesn't trust the House to conduct an objective impeachment inquiry.

She repeatedly sidestepped questions about whether the president acted appropriately.

McSally stood next to Vice President Mike Pence last week when he said during a stop in Arizona that Trump acted appropriately in his call with the president of Ukraine. On the call Trump urged the Ukrainians to work with U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Trump's private lawyer to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.