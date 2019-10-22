New Mexico issues final ruling against youth migrant shelter

New Mexico officials have issued their final decision to deny an out-of-state company's request for a migrant children's shelter in Albuquerque.

Charlie Moore-Pabst, a spokesman for the Children, Youth and Families Department, said Tuesday that VisionQuest had given the agency notice that it does not plan to further appeal the decision.

VisionQuest's application was initially denied in August. That led the Arizona-based company to initiate steps for an appeal.

New Mexico officials say they made their decision based on the finding that the company had failed to accurately describe why Pennsylvania temporarily revoked a license for a facility near Gettysburg in 2015.

VisionQuest's license had sought to open a shelter for up to 60 boys as young as 11 and who entered the country without a legal guardian.