Vermont mall developer planning smaller Burlington project

The developer of a stalled mall in Vermont's largest city is hoping a smaller project can get the process moving.

On Monday, representatives of Brookfield properties presented the Burlington City Council a plan that will reduce the size of the project from its original 14 stories. It will still include a 175-room hotel, possibly eight stores, 280 to 300 apartments and retail space.

Brookfield Vice President Aanen Olsen says they are modifying construction techniques to reduce costs.

Construction on what had been the roughly $200 million CityPlace development has been stalled for more than a year. It was originally designed as a 14-story development with housing, office space, restaurants and shops.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says the revised plan will meet all of the city's major goals for the project.