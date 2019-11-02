Police: Man killed in 2-vehicle crash on Lincoln street

Police say a man has died in a two-vehicle crash on an east Lincoln street.

Police say in a news release that the crash happened late Friday night when a westbound sport utility vehicle crossed over the median and hit an eastbound pickup truck. The man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people in the pickup were taken to a local hospital, one with critical injuries.

The names of those involved had not been released by Saturday afternoon.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police continue to investigate.