Maine’s 2nd largest city elects Somali woman to City Council

A Maine city that is home to thousands of African newcomers has elected a Somali American to the City Council.

Safiya Khalid soundly defeated a fellow Democrat on Tuesday for a seat on the Lewiston City Council. She said her victory is proof that "community organizers beat internet trolls."

Khalid, who's 23, was subject of social media criticism and threats, much of it originating outside of Maine. A photo of Khalid flipping off the camera when she was 15 and an audio recording of a local Democratic leader taunting her opponent were featured in the attacks.

She continued knocking on doors.

Fleeing war and famine, Somalis began settling two decades ago in Lewiston, Maine's second-largest city. The city is now home to more than 5,000 Africans.