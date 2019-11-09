West Virginia panel: Teen group subject to open meeting law

West Virginia's Ethics Commission has determined that a panel of teenagers is subject to the state's open meetings law.

According to the Charleston Gazette-Mail , the commission's Open Governmental Meetings Committee determined Thursday that the Charleston Youth Council falls under the law's requirements of advance public notice of meetings and agendas, restrictions on closed-door sessions and other provisions.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin's council aims to help seven to 13 city teens between 14 and 18 years old develop leadership skills and understand local government.

They will attend city council meetings, perform community service and advise Goodwin on how Charleston can improve relations with its youth.

The ethics panel was divided, with concerns about imposing onerous requirements on teenagers and other worries about creating a loophole that government entities might exploit.