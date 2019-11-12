Salt Lake City police officers criticize new hybrid vehicle

Utah city officials have bought more than 100 new hybrid sedans for the police department, but some have criticized the vehicle's size.

KUTV-TV reported Monday that some officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department have warned city leaders that the Ford Fusion Responder hybrid sedan is too small for use by officers or people they have in custody.

Officers say the vehicle is a liability citing concerns with safety in the event of a collision and lack of all-wheel drive in wintry conditions.

City leaders say replacing police cruisers with hybrid models is more sustainable.

Officers say the cars could still be used in other areas, but it doesn't solve the patrol car problem.

Officers say some cars are more than a decade old and have thousands of miles.