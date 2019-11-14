Maryland governor names new chief legislative officer

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has named a new chief legislative officer to work with the General Assembly.

The Republican governor named Keiffer Mitchell to the post on Wednesday.

Mitchell is a Democrat and former legislator who represented a Baltimore district. He served in the House of Delegates from 2011 to 2015. He has been working in the Hogan administration as a senior adviser since the start of the administration in 2015.

He will succeed Christopher Shank, another former state legislator who has been the governor’s chief legislative officer since June 2016. Shank is leaving the administration for the private sector.

The chief legislative officer promotes the governor’s agenda to members of the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats.