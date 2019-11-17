Pelosi invites Trump to testify as new witnesses prepare

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., right, listen as they wait to speak at an event on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, regarding the earlier oral arguments before the Supreme Court in the case of President Trump's decision to end the Obama-era, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), program. AP Photo

Impeachment hearings are entering a crucial second week as Democrats are set to hear from eight witnesses about President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Three State Department officials have already testified about their concerns as Trump pushed Ukraine to investigate Democrats and withheld military aid.

In an interview aired on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump would be welcome to appear before investigators or answer questions in writing. Trump has said the impeachment process is stacked against him and is nothing more than a “witch hunt.”

The week’s most anticipated witness may be Ambassador Gordon Sondland, set to appear Wednesday. Sondland spoke multiple times to Trump about Ukraine policy. Other witnesses have said the two discussed efforts to push for the investigations of Democrats.