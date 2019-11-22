Nebraska eases restrictions to address propane shortage

Nebraska is temporarily lifting weight restrictions on trucks carrying propane to address a shortage of heating fuels.

State officials have suspended the 90,000-pound gross weight limit for motor carriers hauling critically needed heating fuels through Dec. 15. Lt. Gov. Mike Foley issued the order Thursday on behalf of Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is out of the state.

Officials say drivers exceeding the normal weight limits must carry a copy of the executive order to document that they are providing direct support to the state. The order doesn’t apply to the interstate system.

State officials say the shortage isn’t serious but they’re monitoring it. They say more extreme shortages in surrounding states have increased the need to transport through Nebraska.