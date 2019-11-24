Nevada passes 3M population mark with push from Californians

California is playing an unparalleled role in Nevada growth, as the state population surpassed 3 million people and the U.S. Census Bureau ranked the Silver State as the nation’s fastest-growing in 2018.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that more than 50,000 Californians moved to Nevada from July 2017 to July 2018.

That’s nearly 40% of the total number of people who moved to Nevada from another U.S. state in that time.

The executive director of Brookings Mountain West at UNLV, Robert Lang, says there are now more adults in Nevada who were born in California than native Nevadans.

Meanwhile, Nevada lost about 22,400 residents to its western neighbor.

That’s about 10,000 fewer than in 2009, and the lowest in five years.