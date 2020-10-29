Big names helping Tillis; Cunningham discreet in campaigning

While North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis tries to make big splashes in the final days of his reelection bid, Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham remains discreet with in-person campaigning.

Tillis planned to hold a Thursday morning event with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in Greensboro and attend President Donald Trump's evening rally in Fayetteville. The first-term senator already got help Wednesday from Texas Sen. Ted Cruz at a get-out-the-vote event outside Asheville.

Cunningham’s campaign hasn’t released a public schedule this week. He’s been keeping to small, unannounced events in which the media aren't invited, particularly since he acknowledged exchanging suggestive texts with a woman who's not his wife earlier this month. The Associated Press later reported Cunningham and the woman had an intimate encounter as recent as July.

Former South Carolina governor and ex-United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley also was expected to campaign with Tillis later in the week.