Criminal justice reformer wins LA district attorney’s race

By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press

Protesters gather outside the gated Hall of Justice to protest Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon led two-term incumbent Lacey with 54% of more than 2.7 million votes counted by Wednesday.
Protesters gather outside the gated Hall of Justice to protest Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon led two-term incumbent Lacey with 54% of more than 2.7 million votes counted by Wednesday. Damian Dovarganes AP
LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles voters have elected a criminal justice reformer to run the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office.

Former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon unseated two-term incumbent Jackie Lacey, who conceded defeat Friday after a race that was seen as a referendum on reforming justice.

The race created an unusual dynamic in which Gascon, a former beat cop and police chief, was fiercely opposed by law enforcement unions and Lacey, the first woman and Black person to run the office, was criticized by Black Lives Matter activists.

Gascon vowed to bring sweeping changes to the office such as jailing only dangerous criminals and holding police officers accountable for unjustified killings.

Gascon’s message resonated with voters after a summer of activism over the killing of George Floyd brought attention to the issue of police brutality and racial inequality.

Lacey ran on a more traditional law-and-order platform focused on public safety.

