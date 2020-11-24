Former deputy jailer sentenced for violating inmate’s rights

A former deputy jailer in eastern Kentucky has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of an inmate.

Derek Steven Clark, 25, “aided and commanded” the assault of an inmate by another inmate, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky said Friday in a news release.

Clark, who worked at the Rockcastle County Detention Center, was sentenced last week and convicted in July.

According to testimony at his trial, Clark and others placed an inmate into a restraint and another inmate assaulted him. Clark then falsified a report about the incident, saying the victim spit at deputy jailers, prosecutors said.

Clark will be on federal probation for two years after his release from prison.