Biden suggests ‘foul play’ in political efforts to target son

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden said Thursday that he believed efforts to use his son as a political cudgel amounted to “foul play” amid a federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax matters and Republican calls for a special counsel investigation into his foreign dealings.

“We have great confidence in our son,” Biden said in an interview with CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert that will be broadcast Thursday night. “I’m not concerned about any accusations that have been made against him, it’s used to get me. I think it’s kind of foul play but — look, it is what it is.”

CBS News originally reported that Biden had called the federal investigation itself “foul play.” But the Biden campaign denied that characterization and released a fuller transcript of the exchange, saying the president-elect was describing broader efforts to politically exploit his son’s business dealings.

“There has indisputably been ‘foul play’ of that exact kind,” Biden spokesman Andrew Bates tweeted, referring to people who use Hunter Biden as a “cudgel” against his father. “Trump got himself impeached engaging in it.”

The comments were some of Biden’s most extensive since the disclosure earlier this month of the investigation into his son’s tax dealings.

The probes include one led by the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s office into whether Hunter Biden violated tax laws, and another by the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania concerns his activities in Ukraine and potential money laundering, according to a person familiar with the matter who discussed the sensitive inquiry on condition of anonymity. At least one of the probes has been ongoing since 2018, a third person said.

But the effort has been clouded by President Donald Trump’s precedent-shattering public demands for an inquiry into Biden’s son. As recently as Sunday, Trump complained that Attorney General William Barr did not disclose the federal tax inquiry before Election Day.

Trump, in a tweet earlier Thursday, denied playing any role in decisions regarding the investigation.

Barr announced Monday that he plans to resign before Christmas. He made the announcement shortly after Trump criticized him in an interview with Fox News and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told the network the president was “frustrated” Barr hadn’t done more to highlight the Hunter Biden case to voters.

Republican lawmakers — including Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham of South Carolina — have also seized on the probe, calling for the appointment of a special counsel.

The investigation into Biden’s Ukraine work began based on information provided by Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, spurring tensions between Justice Department officials over how credible the allegations were.

Hunter Biden confirmed that the investigation into his taxes is continuing. It’s wasn’t clear if the Ukraine-related investigation is still ongoing.

U.S. officials also have conducted a counterintelligence assessment related to Hunter Biden’s activities, the person said.

The Bidens have repeatedly insisted no wrongdoing was committed, and the president-elect on Thursday again voiced support for his son.

“As long as he’s good, we’re good,” Joe Biden said.